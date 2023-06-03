Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $512.59. 2,284,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $227.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

