Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $481.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,380. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $482.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

