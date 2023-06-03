Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 24,530 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Visa by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 283.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $228.79. 5,897,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,995. The company has a market cap of $428.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.