Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 717,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,710,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,892.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,892.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,692,135 shares of company stock valued at $598,192,593. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SHLS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.34.

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.23. 1,365,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.09. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

