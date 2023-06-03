ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0456 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ZClassic has a total market cap of $423,669.70 and approximately $20.71 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00117728 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

