Zacks Small Cap Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Soligenix in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Soligenix Stock Performance

SNGX opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

About Soligenix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

