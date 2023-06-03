Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

