Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,431 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.41% of Yum China worth $93,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

