Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $152,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

