YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,375 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,945,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,279,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

