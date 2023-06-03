Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $202,080.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.15 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after buying an additional 39,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,310 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

