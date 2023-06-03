XRUN (XRUN) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $329.42 million and $30,576.96 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

