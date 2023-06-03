Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stake Boosted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,231 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xerox Stock Up 5.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:XRX opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.69. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

