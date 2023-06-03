World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WWE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE stock opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.