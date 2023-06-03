Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Raised to GBX 700

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.79) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 602 ($7.44).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 522 ($6.45) on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 735.59 ($9.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 469.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 471.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2,610.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

Workspace Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.