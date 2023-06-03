Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $225.49

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.49 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 228.78 ($2.83). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.79), with a volume of 717,999 shares.
Witan Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -567.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.
Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile
Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.
