Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $225.49

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.49 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 228.78 ($2.83). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.79), with a volume of 717,999 shares.

Witan Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -567.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Shefaly Yogendra bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320 ($5,338.61). 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.