WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.23

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.23 and traded as low as $45.89. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 25,762 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

