WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $235,253.86

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $23.13 million and approximately $235,253.86 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00355734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003733 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

