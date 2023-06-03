WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $23.38 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and approximately $236,071.18 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.00355031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018673 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.