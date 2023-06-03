Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Up 39.1%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 39.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 14,694,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,786% from the average daily volume of 778,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Westminster Group Trading Down 13.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.65.

Westminster Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.