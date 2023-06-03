Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Westbury Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

About Westbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.