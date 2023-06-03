Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 372,082 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,860,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 372,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $999,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,601,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,062,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

