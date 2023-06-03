Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.18 Billion Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,111,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.51% of Broadcom worth $1,180,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $22.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $812.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,971. The company has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $656.76 and a 200-day moving average of $604.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.68.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

