Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,878,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,784 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 563.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,747,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,494. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

