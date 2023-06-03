Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,889,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,634,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

IJH stock traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,991. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.42 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

