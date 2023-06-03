Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.87% of Emerson Electric worth $1,027,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.81. 3,723,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

