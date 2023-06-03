WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $631,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

