WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WECGet Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $631,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

WEC stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WECGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

