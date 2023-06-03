Wayne Jones Purchases 340,295 Shares of xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Stock

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Rating) insider Wayne Jones bought 340,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,313.28 ($10,008.68).
xReality Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About xReality Group
Featured Stories
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for xReality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for xReality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.