Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 24,653 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $189,889.92.

On Thursday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 510 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $16,238.40.

Wayfair stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.01.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on W shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

