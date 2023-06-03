WAX Price Tops $0.0533 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, WAX has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $176.64 million and $1.17 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,992,435,642 coins and its circulating supply is 3,311,585,288 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,992,122,641.1418586 with 3,311,448,025.112262 in circulation. More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

