Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Waterdrop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

NYSE:WDH opened at $2.34 on Friday. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

