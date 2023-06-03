Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $773,734.38

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $43.02 million and approximately $773,734.38 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00053549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,617,524 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.