Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.79 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00012646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $93.79 million and $2.44 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,482,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.41350785 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,662,320.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

