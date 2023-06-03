VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.
VMW stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. VMware has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $138.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
