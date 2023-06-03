VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

VMware Price Performance

VMW stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. VMware has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $138.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in VMware by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.