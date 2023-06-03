VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 213.51%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMware stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

