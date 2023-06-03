Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 406,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 222,693 shares.The stock last traded at $14.81 and had previously closed at $14.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $600.90 million, a PE ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 107,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

