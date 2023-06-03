VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $7,294.32 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00312118 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,040.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

