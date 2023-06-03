Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 209 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.58).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMUK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 195 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 156.30 ($1.93) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.75. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.71, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,235.29%.

In other news, insider Sara Weller bought 20,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($37,567.97). 18.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

