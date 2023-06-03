Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Viasat were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 989,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 361,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VSAT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 474,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,607 shares of company stock worth $63,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.