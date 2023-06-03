Vertcoin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $90,436.10 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,170.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00356111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00539730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00067016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00423012 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,890,597 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

