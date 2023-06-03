Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0821 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $24,552.86 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,145.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00348488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00539379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00066673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.59 or 0.00422142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,887,747 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.