Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.00

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.68), with a volume of 70,791 shares changing hands.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Trading Up 5.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55. The firm has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.
About Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L)
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.
Read More
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.