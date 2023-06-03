Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.59. 2,284,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

