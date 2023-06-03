Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.7% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $119,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $11,493,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,032,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

