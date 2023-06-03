Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,873 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.6% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,324. The company has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.35 and its 200-day moving average is $356.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

