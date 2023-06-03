Verasity Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $51.93 million and $4.90 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008181 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

