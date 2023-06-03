Venus Market Capitalization Achieves $72.85 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $4.88 or 0.00018002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $72.85 million and $2.93 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,919,616 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

