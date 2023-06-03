Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $226.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.26.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $194.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

