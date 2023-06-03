Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $212.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.93. The company has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

