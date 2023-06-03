Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,465,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.